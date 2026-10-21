UNWINDING to Make World Premiere at Lone Star Film Festival

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The Lone Star Film Festival will host the world premiere of Unwinding on Saturday, November 7, as part of its 20th anniversary celebration. The film stars Peter Facinelli, Ross McCall, Q'orianka Kilcher, James Paxton, Timothy V. Murphy, and Amanda Plummer. Writer and director Reza Ghassemi, composer Andrew Kawczynski, and actors James Paxton, Q'orianka Kilcher, and Yusuke Ogasawara will be in attendance for the 7:45 p.m. screening at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, followed by a post-screening Q&A with the filmmakers and cast.

The premiere holds special significance for the festival, marking a full-circle moment as it celebrates two decades of bringing filmmakers, artists, and audiences together in Fort Worth. Paxton, the son of the late Fort Worth native and acclaimed actor and filmmaker Bill Paxton, returns to a festival his father helped establish and champion.

As a teenager, James attended the Lone Star Film Festival alongside his father, experiencing firsthand the event Bill helped bring to life. Last attending the festival in 2015, James now returns to Fort Worth for the world premiere of Unwinding, this time as an actor sharing his work with festival audiences. His return during the festival's 20th anniversary creates a meaningful connection between the legacy of one of the festival's founding supporters and the next generation of filmmakers and storytellers.

'Having James Paxton join us for the world premiere of Unwinding during our 20th anniversary is an incredibly meaningful moment,' said Chad Mathews, Executive Director of the Lone Star Film Festival. 'Bill Paxton had a tremendous influence on bringing independent cinema to Fort Worth and helped lay the foundation for what this festival has become. James grew up attending the festival with his dad, and welcoming him back to Fort Worth more than a decade after his last visit—as an actor presenting his work during this milestone year—is a wonderful reminder of the relationships, history, and legacy that continue to shape the Lone Star Film Festival.'

The world premiere of Unwinding reflects the festival's longstanding commitment to independent cinema and its mission to connect audiences directly with the artists behind the films. Following the screening, Ghassemi, Kawczynski, Paxton, and Ogasawara will participate in a Q&A, offering audiences an opportunity to hear about the creative process behind the feature, including its direction, performances, and musical score.

The 20th annual Lone Star Film Festival takes place November 4–13, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. For two decades, the festival has showcased distinctive voices in cinema while helping cultivate Fort Worth's identity as a destination for film, filmmaking, and arts and culture.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Venue: Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Tickets: lsff26.eventive.org/schedule/unwinding-6abd1ec3de570d77f46414bf

For festival schedules, tickets, and additional information, visit www.lonestarfilmfestival.com.

About the Lone Star Film Festival

The Lone Star Film Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, brings the world of cinema to Fort Worth each fall through the annual Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF). This seven-day celebration highlights the art of independent film and the creatives behind it while showcasing Fort Worth as a hub for film production in Texas. Learn more at LoneStarFilmFestival.com.

About the Fort Worth Film Commission

The Fort Worth Film Commission, a division of Visit Fort Worth, was established in 2015 to promote Fort Worth as an ideal place to produce film and television. Through location services, preproduction and postproduction, the Film Commission has worked with hundreds of projects, driven $1 billion in economic impact and created more than 50,000 jobs, raising awareness of Fort Worth as a city for creative industries and a tourist destination. For more information, visit FilmFortWorth.com.

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