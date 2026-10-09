Photos: LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE to Arrive on VOD with Malcolm McDowell
The Western comedy also features Mary Steenburgen, Bernadette Peters, and Laura Marano in a story about literacy and freedom.
TriCoast Worldwide, working alongside producer Brad Wyman (Monster) on the independent feature Last Train to Fortune, has set a November home entertainment release date following its September theatrical. The Western will be available to rent or buy on all digital platforms beginning November 6, 2026.
Last Train to Fortune is directed by Adam Rifkin (The Last Movie Star) and stars Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), James Paxton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Mary Steenburgen (Step Brothers), Bernadette Peters (The Jerk), and Laura Marano (The Royal Treatment). The film was produced by Brad Wyman, Michael P.J. Gerstein, and Rifkin. Last Train to Fortune was written by Michele Rifkin, mother of director Adam Rifkin.
Set against the backdrop of the American frontier, Last Train to Fortune follows uptight, schoolteacher Cecil Peachtree (McDowell) and fearsome, outlaw Jedidiah Dooley (Paxton), two unlikely companions who embark on a perilous journey to the town of Fortune, where Peachtree has been hired as the new Schoolmaster. What unfolds is an arduous yet heartfelt journey where the travelers encounter harrowing horse chases, bawdy saloon gals, raucous bar room brawls, and an exciting jailbreak. Along the way, the mismatched heroes form an uncommon bond. Last Train to Fortune is about the life-changing power of literacy and how knowledge is the key that opens the door to all possibilities.
'Although Last Train to Fortune is set in the 1870s, its message could not be more urgent or relevant today. At a time when books are being banned across the country and education itself is increasingly under attack, the film reaffirms a timeless truth; education sets us free,' says director Adam Rifkin.
In an especially fitting connection to the film's themes, star Malcolm McDowell remains forever associated with A Clockwork Orange, Anthony Burgess's novel and Stanley Kubrick's 1971 landmark film adaptation, which has itself remained as one of the most banned books in the world, underscoring the enduring cultural conversation about literature, censorship, and freedom of expression.
TriCoast Worldwide is a full-service media company that creates, produces, manages, and distributes entertainment content. By uniting filmmakers, distributors, financiers, and technologists, the company embraces change and redefines how entertainment products are produced and distributed. Its integrated approach allows projects to be guided from concept through market, creating strategic opportunities across theatrical, digital, and streaming platforms. Through collaboration, innovation, and industry expertise, TriCoast connects compelling stories with audiences around the world. The TriCoast Team includes Strath Hamilton, Co-CEO, Marcy Hamilton, Co-CEO, and Nick Risher, Co-CEO.
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