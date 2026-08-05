LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE, Starring Malcolm McDowell, to Open in Theaters

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE, a Western comedy directed by Adam Rifkin and starring Malcolm McDowell and James Paxton, is set to open in theaters in New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles next month ahead of a digital release later this year. TriCoast Worldwide, working with producer Brad Wyman, has brought on distributor Vitagraph Films to handle the film's three-city platform theatrical release, with TriCoast overseeing streaming distribution. The film also stars Mary Steenburgen, Bernadette Peters, and Laura Marano, and was written by Michele Rifkin, the director's mother.

Last Train to Fortune is directed by Adam Rifkin (The Last Movie Star) and stars Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), James Paxton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Mary Steenburgen (Step Brothers), Bernadette Peters (The Jerk), and Laura Marano (The Royal Treatment). The film was produced by Brad Wyman, Michael P.J. Gerstein, and Rifkin. Last Train to Fortune was written by Michele Rifkin, mother of director Adam Rifkin.

Set against the backdrop of the American frontier, Last Train to Fortune follows uptight, schoolteacher Cecil Peachtree (McDowell) and fearsome, outlaw Jedidiah Dooley (Paxton), two unlikely companions who embark on a perilous journey to the town of Fortune, where Peachtree has been hired as the new Schoolmaster. What unfolds is an arduous yet heartfelt journey where the travelers encounter harrowing horse chases, bawdy saloon gals, raucous bar room brawls, and an exciting jailbreak. Along the way, the mismatched heroes form an uncommon bond. Last Train to Fortune is about the life-changing power of literacy and how knowledge is the key that opens the door to all possibilities.

'Although Last Train to Fortune is set in the 1870s, its message could not be more urgent or relevant today. At a time when books are being banned across the country and education itself is increasingly under attack, the film reaffirms a timeless truth; education sets us free,' says director Adam Rifkin.

In an especially fitting connection to the film's themes, star Malcolm McDowell remains forever associated with A Clockwork Orange, Anthony Burgess's novel and Stanley Kubrick's 1971 landmark film adaptation, which has itself remained as one of the most banned books in the world, underscoring the enduring cultural conversation about literature, censorship, and freedom of expression.

A celebration of books, reading, and education, Last Train to Fortune will launch with special event screenings, filmmaker discussions, and audience Q&As, while partnering with literacy organizations, schools, libraries, educational groups, and book clubs to use the film as a catalyst for promoting reading and lifelong learning. The New York engagement (September 17–20) at Village East by Angelika will feature opening weekend appearances by members of the cast and filmmakers, with additional events planned for Dallas and Los Angeles. Malcolm McDowell, James Paxton, Laura Marano, Bernadette Peters, Adam Rifkin, and Mary Steenburgen are expected to attend.

Last Train to Fortune opens September 18 in New York City, followed by Dallas on September 23, and Los Angeles on September 25, with plans to expand the theatrical rollout to additional markets throughout the fall.

The theatrical release is being handled by Vitagraph Films, the respected distribution label behind numerous acclaimed international and independent features, Academy Award contenders, and documentary releases, including The Baader Meinhof Complex, Our Hero, Balthazar and Venice Grand Jury Prize winner An Officer and a Spy. Worldwide rights outside the initial theatrical release—including VOD, digital, home entertainment, and international distribution—are being handled by TriCoast Worldwide.

TriCoast Worldwide is a full-service media company that creates, produces, manages, and distributes entertainment content. By uniting filmmakers, distributors, financiers, and technologists, the company embraces change and redefines how entertainment products are produced and distributed. Its integrated approach allows it to guide projects from concept through market, creating strategic opportunities across theatrical, digital, and streaming platforms. Through collaboration, innovation, and industry expertise, TriCoast connects compelling stories with audiences around the world. The TriCoast Team includes Strath Hamilton, Co-CEO, Marcy Hamilton, Co-CEO, and Nick Risher, Co-CEO.

LAST TRAIN TO FORTUNE follows a schoolteacher and an outlaw on a journey to the town of Fortune, where literacy and education factor centrally into the story. The New York engagement at Village East by Angelika is set to include opening weekend appearances by cast and filmmakers, with Malcolm McDowell, James Paxton, Laura Marano, Bernadette Peters, Adam Rifkin, and Mary Steenburgen expected to attend, followed by additional events planned for the Dallas and Los Angeles engagements.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...