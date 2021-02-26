UNTITLED MILLENNIAL PROJECT Episodes 1 And 2 Out Now

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

#Basic but also #relatable, the show is steeped in millennial culture with very self-deprecating and self-aware humor.

Untitled Millennial Project is a show about two millennials just...trying their best. The show was created and written by Tyler Angotto and Allison Hunt, and follows the pair as they navigate this whole "adult" thing and find themselves dealing with the struggles of the average millennial; paying rent, dating in the app era, keeping up with gen z, etc. Untitled Millennial Project is an 8-episode web-series with dreams to be picked up as a half-hour, binge-worthy comedy by a streaming service or tv network. ("Like truly, we're not picky," the pair joke. )

Like all of us this past year, the pair had to pivot their plans for the show. They had a fundraising PARTY ON February 28th 2020 that launched their crowd-fund campaign as well as to premiered their trailer. Just a couple weeks later, New York City shut down because of COVID-19.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year for all of us, and we have had to shift a lot of things as far as the trajectory of the show. I feel super grateful for all the content that we have been able to produce safely and release despite these unparalleled circumstance," Allison states.

The first episode, #swiperight, premiered back in October and the second episode, #firstdate, was just released on February 1st to rave reviews by both of their moms. You can find both episodes, as well as tons of other mini-sodes, on YouTube with even more #content on their Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Untitled Millennial Project is produced by EOTI Studios, and the team also includes director, Chelsea Amoroso, and director of photography, Andrew Kluger.


