UNDONE Renewed at Amazon

Deadline reports that Undone has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The series hails from creators Kate Purdy and Rafael Bob-Waksburg.

Undone follows the cosmic journey of a young woman named Alma (Rosa Salazar), who treks across time, space, and beyond to solve the mystery of her father's death.

The series uses rotoscoping animation. That means the animators trace over motion picture footage. It is the first television show to use the method.

Bob-Waksburg and Purdy previously collaborated on "Bojack Horseman." "Undone" stars Bob Odenkirk and Rosa Salazar.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories