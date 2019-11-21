UNDONE Renewed at Amazon

Article Pixel Nov. 21, 2019  
UNDONE Renewed at Amazon

Deadline reports that Undone has been renewed for a second season at Amazon. The series hails from creators Kate Purdy and Rafael Bob-Waksburg.

Undone follows the cosmic journey of a young woman named Alma (Rosa Salazar), who treks across time, space, and beyond to solve the mystery of her father's death.

The series uses rotoscoping animation. That means the animators trace over motion picture footage. It is the first television show to use the method.

Bob-Waksburg and Purdy previously collaborated on "Bojack Horseman." "Undone" stars Bob Odenkirk and Rosa Salazar.

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Chris Hassett Stars In My Life, My Music, Each Day A Song
  • Jesse Plemons Has Joined THE POWER OF THE DOG
  • AHF Will Host 2019 World AIDS Day Concert Featuring Diana Ross
  • Asian World Film Festival Announces New Chairman Shukhrat Ibragimov
  • New FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS Movie in the Works
  • Liife Shares Tales Of Friends Turned Foes In New 'Friends & Enemies' Video