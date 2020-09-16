UNDERCOVER BOSS Season Ten Premieres Oct. 2 on CBS

The show airs at 9 p.m.

The 10th season of UNDERCOVER BOSS debuts with five original episodes, all shot prior to the pandemic, beginning Friday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Following are details on the first two episodes:

FRIDAY, OCT. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

"TGI Fridays" - Ray Blanchette, chief executive officer, TGI Fridays, who started at the company as a manager in training on Oct. 2, 1989, finds out if he can still stand the heat in THE KITCHEN and behind the bar, as he attempts to cook up extra business at a couple of locations.

Since 1965, TGI Fridays has opened its doors to bring people together for everyday celebrations. "That Fridays Feeling" is what people experience when they're having fun with their friends and family with Fridays. Today, more than 50 years later, Fridays still creates that feeling for people in over 850 restaurants in 55 countries, by offering high-quality, authentic American food and popular drinks backed by genuine service.

FRIDAY, OCT. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

"Bowlero" - Colie Edison, chief customer officer of Bowlero Corp and CEO of the Professional Bowlers Association, works to spare the customers from waiting too long when checking them in to bowl, and tries for a perfect game while taking food orders as a lane server.

Bowlero Corp is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media and events, serving over 28 million guests each year at its 300 locations across the country through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes and AMF. Bowlero Corp is also the new owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe.

The air dates of the three additional episodes will be announced shortly. Details on the featured bosses and their companies follow, in alphabetical order by episode title:

"Club Med" - Xavier Mufraggi, president and CEO, Club Med, Europe, Africa and the Middle East*.

(*When this episode was filmed, Mufraggi's title was president and CEO of NORTH AMERICA and the Caribbean.)

Club Med, founded in 1950, is the pioneer and leader of the all-inclusive concept, offering nearly 70 premium resorts in locations across North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style, upscale accommodations, sports activities, children's programs, gourmet dining and warm and friendly service.

"Mayor of Shreveport" - Adrian Perkins, mayor of Shreveport, La.

On Dec. 29, 2018, Adrian Perkins was installed as the second-youngest mayor of Shreveport, the third-largest city in Louisiana, with about 200,000 residents. Perkins oversees 13 city departments and approximately 3,000 city employees. He became mayor of his hometown at the age of 33, after graduating from West Point, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan and getting a degree from Harvard Law School.

"Smoothie King" - Wan Kim, chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Smoothie King.

Smoothie King specializes in nutritious made-to-order smoothies that are a convenient healthy-meal alternative to fast food. The company opened its first store in 1973. It became the first franchised smoothie bar/health food store in the United States in 1989. Since then, Smoothie King has grown to over 1,200 stores across three continents - from the U.S. to the Republic of Korea, Trinidad and Tobago and the Cayman Islands.

UNDERCOVER BOSS is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, Mike Cotton and Rachel Bloomfield are the executive producers for Studio Lambert/All3Media America.

