TruTV's Success With IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Franchise Strengthens Across Platforms

The company has ordered a third season of TBS's The Misery Index and 10 additional episodes of truTV's Impractical Jokers.

WarnerMedia Entertainment is proud to embrace the consistently growing strength of truTV's tentpole franchise IMPRACTICAL JOKERS across the company's cable and streaming platforms.

The widely popular line-up of programming featuring Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray,Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, collectively known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, is a proven fan-favorite and a ratings draw across the board.

In addition to resuming production on IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 9, the company has ordered a third season of TBS's THE MISERY INDEX and 10 additional episodes of truTV's Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, as well as the streaming premiere of Impractical Jokers: The Movie on HBO Max on September 1.



"The IMPRACTICAL JOKERS franchise continues to deliver each and every time," said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. "The plan is continue to grow their business from an incredibly solid foundation and deliver to a passionate fanbase that's second to none."



"We're excited to continue growing the IMPRACTICAL JOKERS franchise with WarnerMedia. We're excited to use the word franchise. Each new project or season, we are pushing ourselves to make it bigger, better and funnier than the last," said The Tenderloins. "Thanks to our insanely loyal fans over the past year, we've really been able to stretch ourselves and have had a blast bringing projects to life, including our first feature film and a TV show filmed from our separate homes. Whether its Impractical Jokers, Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, THE MISERY INDEX or something new, we're thrilled to keep working with each other and making people laugh."



Ranked as one of the top 10 cable comedies of 2020 and growing in viewership season over season, THE MISERY INDEX has received a third season order from TBS. Beginning production this fall, THE MISERY INDEX Season 3 will continue to be hosted by Jameela Jamil with the cast of the IMPRACTICAL JOKERS returning as panelists. Additionally, the second half of Season 2 is set to air on TBS in October 2020. Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, teams compete against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the "misery index", a ranking system created by a team of therapists. THE MISERY INDEX was developed by comedy writer Andy Breckman, along with Ben & Dan Newmark for Grandma's House Entertainment. The series is produced by Grandma's House Entertainment, with the Newmarks serving as executive producing alongside Breckman, Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Jack Martin, who also serves as showrunner.



truTV's tentpole series Impractical Jokers, which is currently ranked as cable's #1 unscripted comedy in 2020, is set to resume production on Season 9 in late August.

Impractical Jokers is produced by NorthSouth Productions with Charlie DeBevoise, Pete McPartland Jr., Gatto, Murray, Quinn and Vulcano serving as executive producers.



Cable's #1 new unscripted comedy series, the remotely-shot Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party has been picked up by truTV for 10 additional episodes, which will air in fall 2020. The new episodes will expand on the remote format as the cast safely, and hilariously, connect with each other and their beloved neighborhoods. Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party is produced by Bongo Pictures, with Michael Bloom executive producing alongside Chris Wagner, Quinn, Murray, Gatto, Vulcano and DeBevoise.



In addition to the hugely popular series, 2020 marked truTV's first feature length film Impractical Jokers: The Movie, which will debut on HBO Max on September 1. The film opened in February with the week's highest per-screen average of all major theatrical releases with 2.6 million at 357 theaters. In week two, the feature was expanded to almost 1,900 theaters, reaching fans of the franchise across the country. The film follows the four lifelong friends and comedians in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early nineties. Featuring appearances from Paula Abdul, Jaden Smith, and Joey Fatone, the movie combines the fictional narrative with real life footage of over-the-top punishments and callbacks to classic moments from the series. Once the guys from the IMPRACTICAL JOKERS hit the road, they compete in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and find redemption. Produced by Funny Or Die and directed by Chris Henchy (Daddy's Home, Eastbound & Down), Impractical Jokers: The Movie is produced by Gatto, Murray, Quinn, Vulcano, Henchy, and Funny Or Die's Jim Ziegler and Buddy Enright. Executive producers include Jack Rovner and Funny Or Die's Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

