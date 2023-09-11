Trevor Noah Adds Tenth & Final Record-Setting Show at the Beacon Theatre

Tickets for the October 18 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10:00AM.

Sep. 11, 2023

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation announced Click Here that comedian Trevor Noah has added his tenth and final show at the Beacon Theatre on Wednesday, October 18 at 8:00PM, as part of his 2023 Off The Record Tour.

The October 18 show will conclude an incredible ten-day run – the most consecutive shows by any comedian at the iconic venue.  Tickets for the final show go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10:00AM.

Trevor Noah’s previously announced Beacon Theatre shows are as follows:

October 9 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT!                      October 14 – 7:00PM – SOLD OUT!
October 10 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT!                    October 15 – 7:00PM – SOLD OUT!       
October 11 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT!                    October 16 – 8:00PM – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!
October 12 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT!                    October 17 – 8:00PM – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE!
October 13 – 8:00PM – SOLD OUT!                    October 18 – 8:00PM – ON SALE SEPTEMBER 15!

Trevor Noah is one of the most successful comedians in the world and was the host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central for seven years. Under Noah, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” broke free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts, and more for its global audience. Last year, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” landed a record number of seven Emmy Award nominations.

Noah has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including Emmy-nominated “I Wish You Would,” his third for Netflix, which premiered globally in November 2022. True to form, Noah hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. His previous special, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination.

In recent years, The Beacon has become a comedy haven, hosting the genre’s biggest names for multi-show runs, including Ali Wong, Sebastian Maniscalco and Eddie Izzard. Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld holds the record for the most shows by any comedian at the venue with 105.

Tickets for the October 18 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, September 16 at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices. Limited tickets remain for the October 16 and 17 shows.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos




