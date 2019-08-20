Travel Channel Announces Lineup for GHOSTOBER

Get ready to scream your way through October, as Travel Channel gets up close with the paranormal during its annual "Ghostober" programming event. Halloween reigns all month long as 31 days of fright-filled premieres take viewers on a spine-chilling adventure to the other side - where tales of ghosts, witches and the unexplained will leave you hiding under the covers. Beginning Tuesday, October 1, a creepy mix of new series, specials and returning favorites will conjure up a nightly treat for viewers looking for thrills and chills.

Watch the teaser video below!

Included in this year's lineup is "Haunted Salem: Live," a special four-hour live ghost investigation in one of the nation's most haunted cities: Salem, Massachusetts. Led by a team of the network's biggest paranormal stars, the immersive multiplatform event, premiering Friday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will investigate the ghostly activity at three historic locations tied to the infamous Salem Witch Trials.

Get ready for a frightening cross-country road trip to America's most haunted abandoned buildings. "Destination Fear," premiering Saturday, October 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, follows Dakota Laden ("Ghost Adventures"), his sister, Chelsea, and best friend, Tanner, as they face fear head-on in a terrifying sleepover and psychological experiment like no other.

"Halloween is Travel Channel's Superbowl," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. "We're pulling out all the stops for 'Ghostober' this year - from a live ghost hunt in Salem, Massachusetts, and an iconic investigation of the house that inspired 'The Conjuring,' to reopening the case files of America's first ghost hunter, Hans Holzer. And we have the biggest stars and experts in the field to take us to every haunted, cobweb-covered corner in America, including Zak Bagans and the GAC, Jason Hawes and his team of paranormal pioneers and newcomer Dakota Laden, who will bring fear to a new level. There's no better - and scarier - place to be this October than tuned in to Travel Channel."

The 31-day "Ghostober" celebration continues on TravelChannel.com and Travel Channel's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Fans can check out exclusive content from their favorite shows, including behind-the-scenes videos, cast interviews, photos and more. Viewers can also stream a variety of Travel Channel's series, including past seasons of "Ghost Adventures," on the Travel Channel GO app.

"Ghostober" Lineup:

NEW SERIES

"MOST TERRIFYING PLACES"

Premieres Tuesday, October 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

There are things in this world that are not of this world. Sinister, shadowy creatures walk among us and "Most Terrifying Places" uncovers their most horrifying haunts. From the restless dead lurking in gilded theaters to cursed ships inhabited by skeletal crews, each episode explores earth's gravest locations. But beware - this series is not for the faint of heart. (Six one-hour episodes) #MostTerrifyingPlaces

"THE HOLZER FILES"

Premieres Thursday, October 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

In "The Holzer Files," a dedicated paranormal team - led by investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and equipment technician Shane Pittman - investigates terrifying true hauntings from the recently discovered case files of America's first ghost hunter, Dr. Hans Holzer. Recognized as the "father of the paranormal," Holzer's legendary four-decade exploration into disturbing hauntings like the Amityville Horror house helped spawn legions of supernatural enthusiasts, more than 120 books and even inspired Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis to write "Ghostbusters." Now, for the first time ever and with the help of Holzer's daughter, Alexandra Holzer, Travel Channel exclusively reopens Holzer's most captivating case files - digging into thousands of documents, letters, photographs and chilling audio and visual recordings dating back to the 1950s. (10 one-hour episodes) #HolzerFiles

"GHOST NATION"

Premieres Friday, October 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The "OG" paranormal investigators that started it all - Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango - are back for all-new adventures to the other side in "Ghost Nation." Only this time, they're not alone. THE PIONEERS of the genre respond to urgent calls from local paranormal investigators nationwide who have reached a dead end with their harrowing personal cases,helping homeowners who are dealing with high-stakes hauntings, and people whose lives have been overtaken by unexplained phenomena. Armed with brand new state-of-the-art technology and their meticulous methodology, the team under their new banner, United Paranormal Research Organization (UPRO), will face the most challenging and dangerous paranormal mysteries the country has to offer. With the help of their local contacts, they'll embed themselves in the community, conducting robust multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace to the living ... and the dead. (10 one-hour episodes) #GhostNation

"HOMETOWN HORROR"

Premieres Friday, October 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Many white picket fence communities across America are gripped with tales of horror, mystery and intrigue that have lingered over these towns for centuries - dark forces haunting unassuming communities with stories of the undead, ghouls, monsters and things that go bump in the night. "Hometown Horror" delves into these quiet communities to examine what is behind these stories and myths, and to shine a light on what may be lurking in the shadows of small-town America - such as the Pigman of Angola in New York, the hauntings of circus town Baraboo, Wisconsin, the blood-stained history of Perryville, Kentucky, and more. (Six one-hour episodes) #HometownHorror

"THE ALASKA TRIANGLE"

Premieres Monday, October 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Alaska is the most sparsely populated of all the states. In a vast expanse of rugged wilderness, one area - known as "The Alaska Triangle" - has been home to so much unusual activity that it has struck fear across Alaska and the world. More people disappear in this area than anywhere else in the United States, with countless sightings of strange creatures, impossible moving lights in the sky, unexplained phenomena and even malevolent ghosts. Are lay lines and electromagnetic anomalies within the Triangle causing these bizarre events? Or is something more sinister at play? From strange reports of military personnel seeing UFOs and missing aircrafts that have vanished without a trace, to sightings of fearful monsters and an underground alien base hidden inside a mountain, each episode of "The Alaska Triangle" seeks to unlock the paranormal mysteries hidden within this foreboding location. (10 one-hour episodes) #AlaskaTriangle

"MY HORROR STORY"

Premieres Monday, October 21 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

In "My Horror Story," ordinary people share their chilling true tales of surviving the unknown. From hellish possessions and blood-drawing spirits to alien abductions and otherworldly creatures, these brave storytellers are shaken to the core as they recall their grave encounters with dark paranormal forces. It's a wild, horror-filled ride through the supernatural. (10 one-hour episodes) #MyHorrorStory

"DESTINATION FEAR"

Premieres Saturday, October 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

"Destination Fear" may be the most terrifying road trip ever attempted. Maverick paranormal explorer Dakota Laden - who has spent the last few years investigating the frightening unknown with Zak Bagans and the "Ghost Adventures" crew - takes his sister, Chelsea, and best friend, Tanner, across the country in an RV to spend the night in the most haunted locations in America, testing the limits of human fear. His goal: to face their deepest, darkest fears and prove that the only way we can understand the paranormal is if we push ourselves to the limits of fear and overcome THE TERROR it creates in us. (10 one-hour episodes) #DestinationFear

NEW MINISERIES and SPECIALS

"HAUNTED SALEM: LIVE" - Four-Hour Live Ghost Investigation

Premieres Friday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

"Haunted Salem: Live" is a four-hour LIVE ghost hunt from one of America's most haunted cities: Salem, Massachusetts. Led by a team of Travel Channel's paranormal experts - Katrina Weidman and Jack Osbourne ("Portals to Hell"), Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey ("Kindred Spirits"), Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey ("Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests"), Dave Schrader and Cindy Kaza ("The Holzer Files") - the immersive, multiplatform event will investigate three of Salem's most haunted locations tied to the infamous witch trials. Teams will simultaneously lead separate paranormal investigations around the city as they seek to expose the hauntings that have plagued this historic city for hundreds of years. Locations include the Ipswich Gaol, where prisoners condemned to die for practicing witchcraft were held; The Proctor House - home of John Proctor, the first male accused and hanged for practicing witchcraft; and Rockafellas, the site of the original meeting house where over 150 people, including farmer Giles Corey, were accused and ordered to stand trial for practicing witchcraft. Giles Corey is believed to have cursed the entire village after he was tortured to death for his crimes. Through an on-location, live video stream, fans can monitor all of the "Haunted Salem: Live" activity on Travel Channel's Facebook Live feed and comment on any findings in real time, helping direct the team where to investigate next. Additionally, Travel Channel will be live-tweeting from the event and engaging with fans via Twitter. (Four-hour special)

#HauntedSalemLive

"GHOST ADVENTURES: SERIAL KILLER SPIRITS" - Four-Part Miniseries

Premieres Saturday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the four-part miniseries, "Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits," Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley embark on a terrifying cross-country journey to document if evil energy lingers within the infamous locations associated with America's notorious serial killers. As they delve into each case, they will retrace the killer's steps, visit known hangouts and speak with leading experts to gain insight on why these sociopaths committed their evil acts. Every Saturday throughout October, viewers will follow the "Ghost Adventures" crew members as they investigate locations such as killer clown John Wayne Gacy's prison cell, HH Holmes' murder house and the Squirrel Cage Jail, which housed the vicious Jake Bird. The crew will also study the Anson Call House, an abandoned building that many believe has ties to Ted Bundy's terror spree during the 1970s. (Four one-hour episodes) #GhostAdventures

"WITCHES OF SALEM" - Four-Part Miniseries

Premieres Sunday, October 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

A new four-part docudrama, "Witches of Salem," chronologically unravels the rapid descent of a town into madness, capturing the day-to-day hysteria that unfolds and puts an affluent New England community under siege. From reports of possession by the devil, to mass arrests, sensational trials and public hangings, each hour-long episode is an in-depth account of the eight months of "satanic panic" that overtook an otherwise sleepy Massachusetts village. (Four one-hour episodes) #WitchesOfSalem

"GHOST ADVENTURES: CURSE OF THE HARRISVILLE FARMHOUSE" (wt) - Two-Hour Halloween Special

Premieres Thursday, October 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

A special Halloween episode of "Ghost Adventures" will petrify viewers as the crew investigates the home of the notorious Perron family, whose horrifying hauntings were portrayed in the film, The Conjuring. The Harrisville, Rhode Island, home is one of the most terrifying places in the world and has also been made famous by the work of renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were called in to help by the Perron family. The GHOST ADVENTURES crew is ready to confront the potentially dangerous consequences of investigating the infamous house. (Two-hour special) #GhostAdventures

NEW SEASONS

"THESE WOODS ARE HAUNTED" (Season Two)

Premieres Monday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The great outdoors aren't always so great. In fact, the woods are filled with mysteries that sometimes cannot be explained. "These Woods Are Haunted" features the true accounts of people who ventured deep into the forest only to come out screaming with stories that defy reality. (10 one-hour episodes) #TheseWoodsAreHaunted

NEW EPISODES

"PARANORMAL SURVIVOR"

Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In this revealing paranormal documentary series, survivors of paranormal experiences recount their terrifying and life-changing stories. Each episode features three remarkable stories interlinked by a specific supernatural theme. From dark shadows to demons, violent ghosts to the grim reaper, we document the stories of very different participants with similar experiences and journey with them every step of the way, as they recount the frightening process of what they've been through. (One-hour episodes) #ParanormalSurvivor

"PARANORMAL EMERGENCY"

Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Police officers, paramedics and other first responders reveal their true encounters with the paranormal while on duty. Not only do these cases defy explanation, they terrify even the most seasoned men and women who have devoted their lives to serve and protect the living. (One-hour episodes) #ParanormalEmergency

"THE DEAD FILES"

Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the case with a brand-new season of Travel Channel's hit series, "The Dead Files." In every episode, DiSchiavi and Allan first investigate each case separately. Utilizing his detective skills, DiSchiavi interviews witnesses and experts, and researches the history and facts behind each location. Allan, a physical medium who sees and communicates with the dead, assesses the property to identify what underlying entities reside there. Keeping their findings hidden from each other, the team avoids all contact with one another - coming together only at the very end to reveal their shocking discoveries to the property owners, and each other. (One-hour episodes) #DeadFiles

"MOUNTAIN MONSTERS"

New Episodes Return Wednesday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Deep in the Appalachian Mountains, creatures both legendary and terrifying lurk among the shadows, evading capture at every turn. Season Four of the cult-classic series, "Mountain Monsters," reunites the fearless team of hard-core trappers to confirm the sightings of these fabled monsters. Calling themselves the AIMS team - the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings - this rip-roarin' group of self-proclaimed "hillbilly hunters" treks through the depths of Appalachia's mountain forests, searching for creatures of mythical origins, determined to track down proof these monsters still roam this region today. (One-hour episodes) #MountainMonsters





Related Articles View More TV Stories