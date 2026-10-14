Trailer: KORDELL STEWART: SLASH & BURN Teases HBO Max Doc

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





HBO Max released a trailer for Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn, a documentary centered on the former NFL quarterback. The footage is framed around a simple tagline laid out in the trailer materials: "The Star. The Rumor. The Story," signaling a project that intends to address both Stewart's on-field career and the speculation that has followed him off it.

The trailer itself keeps its focus on mood and premise, previewing a documentary built around Stewart's public profile without detailing specific interview subjects or chapters of his story. No director, producer, or additional creative credits were included in the material released alongside the clip.

Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn is set to premiere October 27 on HBO Max, giving audiences a date to watch the documentary once it becomes available on the platform.

The trailer does not lay out specific archival footage, interview participants, or chapters of Stewart's story, leaving much of the documentary's content to be revealed when it debuts later this month.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 11 Hrs 04 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me