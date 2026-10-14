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Trailer: KORDELL STEWART: SLASH & BURN Teases HBO Max Doc

A new documentary promises to separate fact from speculation around the former NFL player.

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HBO Max released a trailer for Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn, a documentary centered on the former NFL quarterback. The footage is framed around a simple tagline laid out in the trailer materials: "The Star. The Rumor. The Story," signaling a project that intends to address both Stewart's on-field career and the speculation that has followed him off it.

The trailer itself keeps its focus on mood and premise, previewing a documentary built around Stewart's public profile without detailing specific interview subjects or chapters of his story. No director, producer, or additional creative credits were included in the material released alongside the clip.

Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn is set to premiere October 27 on HBO Max, giving audiences a date to watch the documentary once it becomes available on the platform.

The trailer does not lay out specific archival footage, interview participants, or chapters of Stewart's story, leaving much of the documentary's content to be revealed when it debuts later this month.

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