KORDELL STEWART / SLASH & BURN Documentary to Debut on HBO

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The HBO Original documentary short KORDELL STEWART / SLASH & BURN debuts Tuesday, October 27 (9:00-9:40 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Directed by Brian Rivera (WWE: Unreal), the film is the latest installment of 'NFL Shorts,' a collection of short documentaries made in partnership with NFL Films that explores stories connected to the game of football.

For a generation of football fans, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was one of the most electrifying players of the 1990s. Nicknamed 'Slash' for his ability to excel at multiple positions, Stewart helped redefine what was possible for an NFL quarterback. But just as he became one of football's biggest stars, a malicious rumor upended his life. Through candid interviews with Stewart and others who witnessed his brightest and darkest moments, KORDELL STEWART / SLASH & BURN explores the personal toll of scrutiny beyond the football field while searching for the truth behind a story that followed Stewart for decades.

Previous installments of 'NFL Shorts' include the Sports Emmy-nominated documentary short The Shuffle, about the 1985 Chicago Bears' iconic rap anthem, and last month's Miller Night Football, which chronicled comedian Dennis Miller's time in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth.

Featured Participants

Kordell Stewart; former Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher; former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis; former Steelers assistant coach Mike Mularkey; Pittsburgh broadcaster Bob Pompeani; and journalist LZ Granderson.

Credits

A Skydance Sports presentation and NFL Films production. Directed, produced, and edited by Brian Rivera; executive producers, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy; supervising producer, Jeff Cameron; producer, Emily Cameron. For Skydance Sports: executive producers, Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Jon Weinbach, and Dan Marks. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner; supervising producer, Abtin Motia.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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