Tracy Morgan Joins COMING TO AMERICA 2

Deadline reports that Tracy Morgan will join Coming to America 2. Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Rick Ross and Kiki Layne make up the rest of the cast, many reprising their roles from the original film. James Earl Jones and Paul Bates also return.

The sequel sees Akeem (Murphy) set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America - a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father's dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America to meet the unlikely heir.

Jones plays the son's mother, who had a one-night stand with Akeem. Morgan's character is Reem, Jones' brother and a hustler.

Morgan is best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, and for his wildly funny and memorable performance as Tracy Jordan on NBC's "30 Rock."

Read the original story on Deadline.





