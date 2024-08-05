Tracy Letts Joins Netflix Movie From Director Kathryn Bigelow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Deadline, Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Tracy Letts has joined the cast of Kathryn Bigelow's untitled Netflix thriller. Letts will star alongside Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Greta Lee Gabriel Basso, and Moses Ingram.

Though unconfirmed, the film is said to take place at the White House during a national crisis. Bigelow's previous films include Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker, for which she took home an Academy Award for Best Director along with Best Picture. This will be her first film with Netflix

Letts is an award-winning playwright, known for August: Osage County and The Minutes. Onscreen, he has appeared in Homeland, Lady Bird, Ford v. Ferrari, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers. In 2013, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Read the full story at Deadline.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Comments