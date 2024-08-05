News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tracy Letts Joins Netflix Movie From Director Kathryn Bigelow

Letts will star alongside Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Greta Lee Gabriel Basso, and Moses Ingram.

By: Aug. 05, 2024
Tracy Letts Joins Netflix Movie From Director Kathryn Bigelow Image
According to Deadline, Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Tracy Letts has joined the cast of Kathryn Bigelow's untitled Netflix thriller. Letts will star alongside Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Greta Lee Gabriel Basso, and Moses Ingram.

Though unconfirmed, the film is said to take place at the White House during a national crisis. Bigelow's previous films include Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker, for which she took home an Academy Award for Best Director along with Best Picture. This will be her first film with Netflix

Letts is an award-winning playwright, known for August: Osage County and The Minutes. Onscreen, he has appeared in Homeland, Lady Bird, Ford v. Ferrari, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers. In 2013, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



