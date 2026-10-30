Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Tracy Letts Disputes the Rocky Screenplay Legend
The playwright and actor also discussed his improv training and a movie collection topping 12,000 titles.
Tracy Letts sat down with Jordan Klepper on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss his new film, 'I Play Rocky,' which chronicles the making of the 1976 film 'Rocky.' Letts used the conversation to push back on the widely repeated account that Sylvester Stallone wrote the entire 'Rocky' screenplay in three days, laying out why he does not buy the story.
The appearance also covered the experience of filming in the same Philadelphia neighborhoods where the original 'Rocky' was shot, with Letts describing what it was like to work in those real locations for the new project.
Letts, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and actor, also spoke with Klepper about his background performing improv in Chicago and what he took away from that training. The conversation shifted to a lighter topic as well, with Letts detailing his personal digital movie collection, which he says runs to more than 12,000 titles.
The segment rounded out with Letts walking through how he built and organizes that collection, giving viewers a look at a side project separate from his film and stage work.
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