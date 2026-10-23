Sylvester Stallone and Bill Conti to Reunite for ROCKY 50th Anniversary

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TCG Entertainment, in association with Amazon MGM Studios, announced a special one-night-only celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Academy Award-winning film Rocky, featuring appearances by Academy Award winners Sylvester Stallone and composer Bill Conti. The event will take place on Thursday, November 5, at Brooklyn's historic Kings Theatre, as part of the ROCKY in Concert tour.

The evening will bring together two of the creative forces behind the film for an exclusive live pre-show conversation celebrating Rocky's legacy. Stallone and Conti will reflect on the making of the original film, its score, and the friendship and creative collaboration that helped shape the film.

Adding to the celebration, Academy Award-winning director Peter Farrelly and actor Anthony Ippolito will make a special appearance to discuss Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming film, I Play Rocky, and its connection to the original. The new film revisits the story behind the creation of Rocky, introducing a new generation to the determination, ambition, and perseverance that brought the underdog story to life.

Following the pre-show festivities, audiences will experience ROCKY in Concert, a live-to-film presentation featuring the original 1976 motion picture on a large screen, accompanied by a live symphony orchestra performing Bill Conti's score in sync with the film.

The pre-show celebration begins at 7:00 p.m., followed by ROCKY in Concert at 8:00 p.m.

'Touring ROCKY in Concert during the film's 50th anniversary has been a thrill for our entire team,' said Stephen Cook, owner of TCG Entertainment and producer of ROCKY in Concert.

'It is a tremendous honor to welcome Mr. Stallone and Mr. Conti for this extraordinary celebration. Rocky has left an indelible mark on film and music history, and we are proud to bring them together in Brooklyn for such a meaningful occasion. As we celebrate 50 years of Rocky and introduce its legacy to new audiences, we look forward to sharing this experience with fans around the world.'

The November 5 celebration is part of the ongoing ROCKY in Concert tour, which will continue across the United States and internationally, bringing the film and its score to audiences around the world. Tickets for the November 5 event at Kings Theatre are available at Kings Theatre's official ticketing site and RockyInConcert.com.

Upcoming Rocky in Concert Tour Dates

2026

November 4 – Colonial Theatre | Boston, MA

November 5 – Kings Theatre | Brooklyn, NY

November 6 – The Music Hall | Portsmouth, NH

November 7 – Historic Park Theatre | Cranston, RI

November 8 – Bergen Performing Arts Center | Englewood, NJ

November 10 – Mayo Performing Arts Center | Morristown, NJ

November 14 – High Point Theatre | High Point, NC

November 17 – Saenger Theatre | New Orleans, LA

November 19 – Glazer Hall | Palm Beach, FL

November 20 – Florida Theatre | Jacksonville, FL

November 21 – Straz Center for the Performing Arts | Tampa, FL

November 22 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall | Sarasota, FL

December 1 – RDS | Dublin, Ireland

December 17 – Majestic Theatre | San Antonio, TX

December 18 – Tokyo International Forum | Tokyo, Japan

December 19 – Fisher Theatre | Detroit, MI

2027

January 30 – Sala de Festivales, Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré | San Juan, Puerto Rico

February 27 – FIM Whiting Auditorium | Flint, MI

February 28 – Des Plaines Theatre | Des Plaines, IL

April 29 – Forest National | Brussels, Belgium

April 30 – Zénith de Paris | Paris, France

May 1 – Zénith de Lille | Lille, France

May 2 – Halle Tony Garnier | Lyon, France

For additional tour information and tickets, visit www.RockyinConcert.com.

Event Details

ROCKY in Concert – 50th Anniversary Celebration

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Venue: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

7:00 p.m. – Special pre-show celebration featuring Sylvester Stallone, Bill Conti, Peter Farrelly, and Anthony Ippolito

8:00 p.m. – ROCKY in Concert live-to-film performance

Tickets: Kings Theatre | RockyInConcert.com

ROCKY in Concert is produced by TCG Entertainment.

About TCG Entertainment

TCG Entertainment (www.TCGENT.com) is a producer and operator of live touring productions, bringing entertainment experiences to audience members around the globe. Its portfolio includes ROCKY in Concert, DC Films in Concert, multiple productions of Cirque Musica, Coraline in Concert, MasterChef Live, A Night of Symphonic Rock, REWIND: Celebrating the '80s, A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop, among others.

About Kings Theatre

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York City's performing arts venues. A destination for large-scale entertainment and a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings Theatre serves as a cultural and economic cornerstone of Brooklyn's Flatbush community.

Originally designed as a 20th-century movie palace, the theatre draws architectural inspiration from the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. Its restoration returned the venue to its original splendor while transforming it into a performing arts facility. With more than 3,000 seats, Kings Theatre is one of Brooklyn's largest entertainment venues.

Kings Theatre is operated by ATG Entertainment. For more information, visit Kings Theatre.

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