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I PLAY ROCKY Trailer Showcases Anthony Ippolito as Stallone

The film directed by Peter Farrelly also features AnnaSophia Robb, Jay Duplass, and Matt Dillon.

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I PLAY ROCKY Trailer Showcases Anthony Ippolito as Stallone

A new trailer for I PLAY ROCKY has been released, showcasing Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming drama directed by Peter Farrelly.

The film is set for release in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release everywhere on November 20.

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

Credits

Directed by: Peter Farrelly

Written by: Peter Gamble

Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss

Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, brief sexual material, and smoking

Amazon MGM Studios presents I PLAY ROCKY.

I PLAY ROCKY Trailer Showcases Anthony Ippolito as Stallone Image

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