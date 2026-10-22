I PLAY ROCKY Trailer Showcases Anthony Ippolito as Stallone
The film directed by Peter Farrelly also features AnnaSophia Robb, Jay Duplass, and Matt Dillon.
A new trailer for I PLAY ROCKY has been released, showcasing Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming drama directed by Peter Farrelly.
The film is set for release in select theaters on November 6, with a wider release everywhere on November 20.
The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.
Credits
Directed by: Peter Farrelly
Written by: Peter Gamble
Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss
Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts
Rating: PG-13 for strong language, brief sexual material, and smoking
Amazon MGM Studios presents I PLAY ROCKY.
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