Tom Papa Announces New Netflix Comedy Special YOU'RE DOING GREAT!

Tom Papa announces his new Netflix comedy special debut, You're Doing Great!, this morning from his social channels.

Papa is also the co-host of SiriusXM's Netflix Is A Joke Radio morning show, What A Joke with Papa and Fortune.

The special is set to premiere globally on February 4, 2020.

Watch announcement below!

In this age of insurmountable consumption of media and where bad news travels fast from all directions, Tom Papa is here to proclaim You're Doing Great!, which is also the title of his debut Netflix comedy special. Life isn't perfect, it never has been and it never will be and Tom wants you to know that's OK! Life is rough, he gets it, and wants to remind us to take care of ourselves, embrace who you've become, and absorb the beauty of life. There are a lot of challenges and responsibilities we take on in life like family, work, climate change, social media, and living in New Jersey, but if we find someone who loves us for who we are, whether it be a human or a goldfish, Tom believes we'll be just fine. Filmed in front of a live audience at the Victoria Theater at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! premieres globally on Netflix on February 4, 2020.





