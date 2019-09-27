Tom Holland's UNCHARTED Eyes Travis Knight to Direct

Deadline reports that "Bumblebee" and "Kubo and the Two Strings" director Travis Knight is being considered to direct the upcoming film adaptation of video game "Uncharted," starring Tom Holland.

Uncharted will capture the protagonist as a young man, as he grows into the treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The video game series was created by Naughty Dog and published by Playstation and has sold over 41 million copies to date.

This will be the first movie produced by Playstation productions.

Tom Holland is the star of the recent Marvel "Spider-Man" films. It was announced today that, after some rocky roads, he will return to the studio and franchise in 2021.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories