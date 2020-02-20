Tom Harper Will Direct FOREVER at MGM

Variety reports that Tom Harper will direct "Forever," a romance based on a novella that's been in development at MGM since the 1930s.

Mildred Cram wrote the original story, which focuses on two lovers from the past who are reincarnated in the modern world.

Harper recently directed "Aeronauts," starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. He also directed features including "Wild Rose," "The Woman in Black: Angel of Death," "The Scouting Book for Boys" and "War Book."

The story has been adapted for film several times; in 1939, with "Love Affair," in 1957 with "An Affair to Remember," and again a "Love Affair" in 1994.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories