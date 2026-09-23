Tom Cruise Previews DIGGER, New Film About Oil Tycoon Turned Global Savior
The cast unpacks the premise behind their upcoming film's unlikely hero.
Tom Cruise joined his co-stars on GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss DIGGER, a new film centered on a wealthy oil tycoon who sets out to save the world after his own actions trigger a global crisis. The conversation gave viewers an early look at the film's premise ahead of its release, with Cruise and the cast breaking down the character at the center of the story.
The appearance focused on the film's central conceit, an oil magnate whose wealth and influence become entangled with a catastrophe of his own making, forcing him into the position of trying to fix what he helped break. Cruise and his co-stars used the segment to walk through how that setup drives the story forward.
Much of the discussion centered on what audiences can expect from DIGGER once it reaches theaters, with the cast previewing the tone and stakes of the tycoon's mission to avert disaster on a global scale. The GMA segment framed the film as a highly anticipated project heading toward release.
Cruise and his fellow cast members rounded out the appearance by discussing their approach to bringing the story's high-stakes premise to the screen, giving morning show audiences a direct sense of what drew them to the project.
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