DIGGER to arrive in IMAX with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, and Sandra Hüller star in the original thriller directed by Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu.
DIGGER, an original film from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, will arrive in IMAX on October 2. The film stars Tom Cruise in the title role.
According to the synopsis, 'The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.'
Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Legendary Pictures production, An Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film, DIGGER, releasing in theaters and IMAX across North America on October 2, 2026, and internationally beginning 30 September 2026. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Tickets are on sale now at imax.com/movie/digger.
Credits
Directed By: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Cast: Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jesse Plemons.
Produced By: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Tom Cruise, Mary Parent, and Joshua Grode.
Runtime: 128 Minutes
Rating: R
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