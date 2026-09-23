Prince William, Kate Middleton Walk Red Carpet With Tom Cruise At London Premiere
The royal couple mingled with the film's star at the high-profile red carpet event.
Prince William and Kate Middleton turned out for the world premiere of Tom Cruise's new movie, Digger, in London, according to footage shared by TODAY. The royal couple was seen walking the red carpet and chatting directly with Cruise, one of several notable moments captured from the star-studded event.
The clip, posted to TODAY's YouTube channel, focuses on the red carpet arrivals rather than an extended sit-down interview, showing the Prince and Princess of Wales greeting Cruise amid a crowd of press and photographers at the London premiere.
The footage centers on the film's premiere as a public event, with Cruise interacting with royal guests as part of the promotional rollout for Digger. TODAY's coverage frames the appearance as part of its broader reporting on entertainment and celebrity news.
The video offers a glimpse of the pageantry surrounding the film's launch, with the royal couple's attendance underscoring the high profile of the premiere in London.
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