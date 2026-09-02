NEWLYWEDS to Premiere on NBC With Téa Leoni, Tim Daly
Jamie Lee Curtis co-created the series and appears as a guest star, with Gail Lerner serving as showrunner.
NBC has released first-look images for NEWLYWEDS, a new comedy series premiering Friday, October 23 at 8:30pm ET/PT on the network, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. The series stars Tea Leoni and Tim Daly, and features Jamie Lee Curtis as a very special guest star.
NEWLYWEDS is described as a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman, Jeanie (Leoni), and a buttoned-up professor, James (Daly), who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.
About the Series
Premiere: Friday, October 23 at 8:30pm ET/PT on NBC. Streaming next day on Peacock.
Co-Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Gail Lerner
Co-Creator / Executive Producer / Very Special Guest Star: Jamie Lee Curtis
Executive Producers: Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company, Scott Schwartz and Lionsgate Television
Director / Executive Producer (Pilot Only): Pam Fryman
Cast: Tea Leoni, Tim Daly, Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Meisel, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Bill O'Neill, and Al Madrigal
Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Format: Multi-camera comedy