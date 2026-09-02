NEWLYWEDS to Premiere on NBC With Téa Leoni, Tim Daly

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NBC has released first-look images for NEWLYWEDS, a new comedy series premiering Friday, October 23 at 8:30pm ET/PT on the network, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. The series stars Tea Leoni and Tim Daly, and features Jamie Lee Curtis as a very special guest star.

NEWLYWEDS is described as a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman, Jeanie (Leoni), and a buttoned-up professor, James (Daly), who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.

About the Series

Premiere: Friday, October 23 at 8:30pm ET/PT on NBC. Streaming next day on Peacock.

Co-Creator / Showrunner / Executive Producer: Gail Lerner

Co-Creator / Executive Producer / Very Special Guest Star: Jamie Lee Curtis

Executive Producers: Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company, Scott Schwartz and Lionsgate Television

Director / Executive Producer (Pilot Only): Pam Fryman

Cast: Tea Leoni, Tim Daly, Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Meisel, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Bill O'Neill, and Al Madrigal

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Multi-camera comedy

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