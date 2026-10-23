Tea Leoni Discusses Marrying Tim Daly

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Tea Leoni discussed marrying Tim Daly after being together for more than a decade during a conversation on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Leoni addressed the relationship's long timeline before the couple decided to marry.

The appearance focused on Leoni's personal life rather than any particular project, with the conversation centered on the path from a long relationship to marriage. Leoni gave details on the decision to marry Daly after more than ten years as a couple, offering viewers a look at the personal milestone.

The segment kept its scope narrow, staying on the subject of the wedding and the years that preceded it rather than branching into other topics. Leoni's remarks gave hosts Ripa and Consuelos a direct account of how the relationship reached that point.

The conversation offered a straightforward personal update from Leoni, with the hosts guiding the discussion through the timeline of her relationship with Daly and the eventual decision to marry.

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