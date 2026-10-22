Téa Leoni, Tim Daly on Reuniting as On-Screen Spouses
The real-life married couple joke about not needing an intimacy coordinator for their new roles.
Téa Leoni and Tim Daly appeared on TODAY to discuss playing a married couple in the new NBC comedy NEWLYWEDS, a role that mirrors their own real-life relationship. The pair met in 2014 while playing husband and wife on the political drama Madam Secretary, later fell in love off-screen, and eventually married. Now they are reuniting as an on-screen couple, and Leoni joked about one advantage of working with her real-life spouse: "We don't need an intimacy coordinator."
NEWLYWEDS is described as a later-in-life love story centered on Jeanie, a free-spirited woman played by Leoni, and James, a buttoned-up professor played by Daly, who marry impulsively after a brief courtship. The series also features Jamie Lee Curtis as a special guest star.
The series premiered on NBC, with episodes also streaming on Peacock. During the TODAY appearance, Leoni and Daly spoke about the experience of returning to an on-screen romantic pairing years after their off-screen relationship began on the set of Madam Secretary.
More details on the new comedy, including first-look images released ahead of its premiere, were covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story on NEWLYWEDS.
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