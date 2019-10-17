Tickets are Now On Sale for JESUS IS KING: A KANYE WEST FILM

Filmed in the summer of 2019, Kanye West's famed Sunday Service is brought to life in his extraordinary new film, "JESUS IS KING" set in Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell's never-before-seen installation in Arizona's Painted Desert. Additional photography was shot on West's ranch outside Cody, Wyoming.

This one-of-a-kind experience features 13 songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition and performed by the Sunday Service choir - as well as all-new music from his forthcoming album of the same name - presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX. "JESUS IS KING" premieres exclusively in select IMAX locations around the world on 350+ screens in NORTH AMERICA and an additional 125+ screens in international markets.

West has previewed the film throughout October during pop-up screenings held in Detroit, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. Additional preview screenings will be held in select locations on the evening of October 24, 2019. Tickets for preview screening can also be purchased at JesusIsKing.IMAX.com.

"JESUS IS KING" is directed by Nick Knight, one of the world's most visionary and influential photographers.

Watch the trailer here:





