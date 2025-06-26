Tickets Now Available for Grateful Dead's 'Meet-Up At The Movies' Event; Watch a New Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grateful Dead fans worldwide are invited to celebrate the band's 60th Anniversary with this year's highly anticipated "Meet-Up At The Movies." Audiences will be immersed in The Grateful Dead Movie, a fan-favorite cult classic that uniquely captures the band during their pivotal five-night stand at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom in October 1974.

Blending stellar live performances, mind-bending animation, and interviews with band members and crew, the film has a rare focus on the band’s fans and their deep commitment to the “Dead Head” lifestyle. Tickets are on sale now here, and the official trailer, offering a glimpse into this cinematic trip, is now available.

This milestone release marks one of only two films co-directed by Jerry Garcia and its first return to the big screen in eight years. Adding an exhilarating new dimension to 2025’s “Meet-Up,” The Grateful Dead Movie will screen in IMAX for the first time ever, meticulously remastered for stunning sound and picture to create an even more immersive and powerful experience. Audiences are encouraged to stay for the exclusive theatrical premiere of "China Cat Sunflower > I Know You Rider," a bonus live performance from the '74 Winterland shows, never before included in the official film release.

“Meet-Up At The Movies” is coming to cinemas and IMAX in select territories around the world beginning August 14 for a limited time only. Advanced previews are scheduled in 60 IMAX North American locations on August 13. Visit the event website for participating cinema locations, screening dates, and ticketing.

ABOUT THE GRATEFUL DEAD:

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs.

By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music with their final tally being 2,318 total concerts.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. The Grateful Dead celebrated their 65th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other artist has achieved, and was commemorated in the 47th class of the Kennedy Center Honorees as well as the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year honored at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

