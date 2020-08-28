Tia Mowry Signs Three Picture Deal with Lifetime

Christmas came early!

Christmas came early! Lifetime is already making a list and checking it twice to build out its holiday programming slate for 2021 and beyond. The network announced today a three-picture deal with Tia Mowry (The Game, Instant Mom, Sister, Sister) to star in and produce three holiday movies for Lifetime's It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate beginning next year, along with her production company and executive Tiegen Kosiak. Mowry previously starred in two Lifetime holiday movies - A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) and My Christmas Inn (2018) - both fan favorites that will also be featured during this year's holiday schedule.

"We are committed to fostering long-term relationships with beloved talent that our viewers connect with and are thrilled to have Tia jumping on our sleigh," said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. "Like our holiday movies, Tia is fun, spirited and relatable and we look forward to creating new holiday viewing traditions with her for years to come."

Mowry added, "I am excited to collaborate with Lifetime both in front of and behind the camera. Christmas is one my favorite times of the year and Lifetime Christmas movies have always encompassed that. I'm looking forward to taking my production company to a whole new level and being a part of the creative process from beginning to end."

Mowry has been a television mainstay for more than 20 years. She has appeared in over 400 hours of television, including 3 television series that have successfully gone into syndication. In addition to A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) and My Christmas Inn (2018) - which in 2019 garnered more than 14.8 million total viewers - Mowry starred in the Lifetime romance Double Wedding, for which she received a NAACP Image Award nomination. Mowry currently stars in the Netflix series Family Reunion.

Mowry is represented by UTA, Vault Entertainment, Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson and True Public Relations.

This year's It's a Wonderful Lifetime programming event will officially kick-off October 23 and feature holiday-programming 7 days a week all the way to Christmas, in addition to 30 new holiday movie premieres.

