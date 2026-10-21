Three Six Zero Launches Entertainment & New Media Division Led by Rebecca Dowell

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Three Six Zero has announced a new division, Entertainment & New Media, spearheaded by Rebecca Dowell.

Dowell, who joined Three Six Zero in 2024, will lead a strategic focus on talent across the entertainment and digital media landscape, driving the company's expansion into next-generation cultural influence. She will be seeking dynamic, boundary-pushing talent including digital creators, multi-hyphenate creatives and IP based projects that are shaping culture across platforms and redefining how audiences engage with content.

Her roster already includes some of the field's defining talent, including Amelia Dimoldenberg, whose Streamy Award-winning show CHICKEN SHOP DATE recently secured a licensing deal - helmed by Dowell - for distribution on Netflix, as well as British Comedy Award winner and BAFTA-nominated comedian, actor and satirist Munya Chawawa who is currently playing Bottom in a 90s rave adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Dowell also played a pivotal role in setting up their youth impact projects, Dimoldenberg's Dimz Academy Inc. and Chawawa's Black Boys Theatre Club. Alongside Dimoldenberg and Chawawa, Dowell works with creator, model and host Victor Kunda, helping build his digital presence through original formats and establish him as a leading voice across entertainment, culture and fashion.

Signalling the move into new media, Dowell has recently begun working with intersectional feminist arts and culture zine Polyester Zine, founded by Ione Gamble and celebrated by The New York Times as one of the 'freshest and most creative indie print magazines.' She will help evolve The Polyester Podcast from an audio-only show into a leading pop-culture vodcast, while working with Gamble and Senior Editor Gina Tonic to expand Polyester's original formats and explore opportunities across merchandising, live events and brand partnership. Dowell will also represent Tonic & Gamble individually with a strategic focus on opportunities across publishing, film and television.

Rebecca previously served as Talent Director at YMU Group and Head of Talent for boutique management company MOXIE, at Studio71UK. During her tenure, she led the launch strategy for leading YouTube collective Beta Squad and developed a distinct reputation for identifying and signing culturally relevant digital talent.

Dowell specialises in building multi-platform careers for emerging and established talent across the digital and broadcast sectors. Her understanding of the rapidly evolving content landscape, coupled with her ability to identify and develop talent with cultural relevance and long-term potential, has established her as a sought-after expert in multi-platform talent development.

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