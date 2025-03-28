Theatrical Premiere Release Date Set For Sean McNamara's BAU, ARTIST AT WAR Starring Emile Hirsch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bau, Artist at War, the powerful historical drama directed by Sean McNamara (Reagan, Soul Surfer), will have its theatrical release by ShowBiz Direct in the U.S. and Canada on September 26, 2025. The film, which stars Emile Hirsch as real-life Holocaust survivor and artist Joseph Bau, is distributed by ShowBiz Direct and Republic Pictures.

The story of creativity, survival, and love based on Joseph Bau's memoir, Bau, Artist at War tells the inspirational true story of how Bau used his creativity and skills as a forger to help fellow prisoners survive the horrors of Nazi concentration camps. Despite facing unimaginable adversity, he finds hope and love with fellow prisoner Rebecca (Inbar Lavi).

"This is a story the world needs to see, to remind us of the power of hope, even in the darkest times," says McNamara. "It's a powerful testament to resilience, and I can't wait for audiences to finally see Joseph Bau's incredible LIFE STORY on the big screen."

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Emile Hirsch (Into The Wild, Milk, Lone Survivor, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Inbar Lavi (Lucifer, Imposters), Yan Tual (Outlander), Adam Tsekhman (Legends of Tomorrow), and Josh Zuckerman (School Spirits, Sex Drive, 90210). Edward Foy, Chris Cope, Josh Blacker, Eugene Lipinski, Dalias Blake, Pam Kearns, and Tori Griffith round out the cast.

McNamara directed the film from a script by Deborah Smerecnik, Ron Bass, and Sonia Kifferstein. Executive producers are James Truchard, Kelly Tate, Bruce D. Johnson, Lawrence Mortorff, Jeff Hays, Charles Cooper, Allen Lewis, Robert Murdoch, Matthew Helderman, Thomas Mann, Luke Taylor and Kevin Mitchell. Producers include McNamara, Smerecnik, David Brookwell, Marc Griffith, and Michelle P. Griffith. Toni Farina is co-producer.

