The Walt Disney Company Receives 183 Record-Breaking Emmy Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company has received 183 record-breaking nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy® Awards across its content brands and studios, including ABC, Disney Branded Television, Disney Television Studios (20th Television Animation, 20th Television and ABC Signature), FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, National Geographic and The Walt Disney Studios (Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios, Marvel Animation, Marvel Television), Lucasfilm Ltd. and 20th Century Studios). Disney’s streaming platforms are home to 181 nominations, with 152 on Hulu and 32 on Disney+ (with some titles streaming on both platforms).

Disney+ is home to 32 nominations, including programs from The Walt Disney Studios and Disney Branded Television. Lucasfilm Ltd.’s “Ahsoka” earned five nominations, Marvel Television earned nominations for “Loki” and “Echo,” and Marvel Animation secured its second nomination for Outstanding Animated Program for “X-Men ’97.” Additionally, Walt Disney Pictures received recognition for “The Beach Boys.” Disney Branded Television returned to the Emmys with “Jim Henson Idea Man,” securing eight nods including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Program, MAKING IT the most-nominated documentary this year. The content brand won three Emmys in 2023 for “Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” which included the win for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) that secured Disney Legend Elton John his EGOT status.

FX set a new record with its highest total nominations in a single year, receiving 93 nods and surpassing its previous record of 57 in 2016. In addition to breaking the TV Academy’s record for most Comedy Series nominations, “The Bear” swept its categories with 23 nominations. Additionally, “Shōgun” is the most-nominated show of the year with 26 nods. This is also the first year FX has received program nominations in Drama, Comedy, Limited and Unstructured Reality Series categories, including three Outstanding Comedy Series nominations.

Hulu Originals and 20th Television’s “Only Murders in the Building” broke a show record securing 21 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, making Selena Gomez the most-nominated Latina producer in the category’s history. Additionally, Gomez was nominated for her first acting Emmy for a primetime series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, making her the fourth Latina woman ever nominated in the lead actress comedy category. 20th Century Studios followed up its first-ever nominations last year for “Prey” with an Outstanding Television Movie nod for “Quiz Lady.” Overall, Hulu Originals secured 25 total nominations.

National Geographic secured three nominations, including a third consecutive nomination for the “Secrets of” franchise with Outstanding Narrator for Paul Rudd. Additionally, Disney Legend Angela Bassett was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for the natural history series “Queens,” and “Life Below Zero” was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program for the 10th year in a row.

ABC received 38 nominations, including nine nominations for 20th Television’s “Abbott Elementary,” the most the comedy has received in a single season. Creator and star Quinta Brunson, who received nods again for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, made history this past year as the first Black woman since 1981 to win in this category. “Jimmy Kimmel Live” also received its 13th nomination for Outstanding Talk Series and received a nod in the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series category. “The Oscars” received seven nominations including for best Outstanding Variety Special (Live), while “The Golden Bachelor”received “The Bachelor” franchise’s first-ever nomination for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 15 (8:00-11:00 PM EDT/5:00-8:00 PM PDT) on ABC.

Photo Credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

