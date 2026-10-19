The View Co-hosts Look Back On Season 30 At City Winery

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Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat down together at City Winery in New York City for a live taping of 'The View's podcast 'Behind the Table,' looking back on moments from their time at the table as the show marks its 30th season. The event, recorded in front of an audience of fans, is the first installment of a two-part live special hosted by executive producer Brian Teta.

During the taping, the co-hosts reflected on the paths that brought each of them to 'The View,' trading behind-the-scenes stories from their individual tenures. They also revisited some of the candid, on-air conversations that have defined their runs on the show, offering context directly to the audience gathered for the event.

The live format gave the panel room to address moments from across the show's history with the fans in attendance, rather than in the usual studio setting. Season 30 of 'The View' has provided the occasion for the retrospective conversation, with Goldberg, Hostin, Haines, Navarro, and Farah Griffin each weighing in on their own experiences at the table.

The taping at City Winery marks part one of a two-part live event built around the 'Behind the Table' podcast, with Teta guiding the co-hosts through the discussion for the audience on hand.

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