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Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Filming WOMEN LIKE US On THE VIEW

The longtime co-host shares details from the set during a segment on the daytime talk show.

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Whoopi Goldberg used her seat at THE VIEW table to talk about filming WOMEN LIKE US, walking the daytime panel through her experience working on the project. The conversation gave Goldberg, a longtime co-host of the ABC talk show, a chance to step outside her usual moderator role and speak as a guest about her own recent work.

Goldberg is a fixture at THE VIEW's table, and the segment offered a rare instance of the co-host turning the discussion toward her own on-set experience rather than steering the conversation for others. She detailed what it was like to shoot WOMEN LIKE US, giving viewers insight into the production from her perspective as both a performer and one of the show's most recognizable hosts.

The appearance centered specifically on the making of WOMEN LIKE US, with Goldberg describing elements of the shoot to her fellow panelists. Her firsthand account offered the audience a behind-the-scenes look at a project that took her away from her regular hosting duties.

The segment stood out for putting Goldberg in the guest's chair, if only briefly, as she recounted details of the filming process to the rest of THE VIEW panel.

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