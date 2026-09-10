Sherri Shepherd on Her New Lifetime Movie and Advice From Whoopi Goldberg

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Sherri Shepherd returned to THE VIEW to talk about her new Lifetime movie, Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story, using the appearance to discuss the project and reflect on advice she received from Whoopi Goldberg during her years at the table.

Shepherd previously served as a co-host on THE VIEW before moving into other television projects, and her latest role puts her in the story of Genelle Guzman, a woman whose experience is at the center of the Lifetime film. During the conversation, Shepherd spoke about the wisdom Goldberg passed along to her, drawing on the working relationship the two built while sharing the panel.

Beyond the movie, Shepherd also discussed a more personal transition happening in her own life: her son heading off to college. She shared how she has been navigating that shift as a parent, giving the audience a look at a milestone many families face alongside the professional news she brought to the segment.

The appearance gave Shepherd space to cover both her latest on-screen work and a personal chapter unfolding at home, tying together her return to a familiar set with the new project she is currently promoting.

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