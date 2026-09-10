Sherri Shepherd on Her New Lifetime Film ANGEL IN THE RUBBLE and Son's College Move

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Sherri Shepherd returned to THE VIEW to talk about her new Lifetime movie, Angel in the Rubble: The Genelle Guzman Story, giving the daytime panel a look at the project ahead of its release. Shepherd, a former co-host of the ABC talk show, sat down with the current panel to discuss the film alongside a more personal topic: navigating her son's transition to college.

During the conversation, Shepherd also touched on wisdom she received from Whoopi Goldberg, drawing on her history at the table where she once served as a co-host. That connection framed much of the exchange, with Shepherd reflecting on guidance from her former colleague as she works through a new chapter as a parent.

The appearance gave Shepherd space to promote Angel in the Rubble, the Lifetime film centered on Genelle Guzman's story, while also addressing how she is adjusting to her son leaving home for college. Shepherd balanced the two threads throughout the segment, moving between details on the film and candid reflections on the parenting milestone.

Shepherd's return to THE VIEW marked a chance to reconnect with the show where she spent years as a co-host, using the platform to discuss both her current project and the personal adjustments accompanying it.

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