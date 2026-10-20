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The View Co-Hosts Play 'Never Have I Ever' At City Winery

Executive producer Brian Teta joins the panel for the second installment of the live podcast event.

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Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin continued their conversation with executive producer Brian Teta during a live taping of The View's podcast, Behind the Table, at City Winery in New York City. The segment finds the co-hosts playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" and answering questions submitted by celebrity guests.

The taping is part of a live special recorded in front of an audience at City Winery, with Teta hosting the co-hosts as they take viewers behind the scenes of how The View is made. The format allows the panel to step outside the show's regular on-air structure and address questions directly from fans and fellow celebrities.

The appearance follows an earlier portion of the same live event, during which the co-hosts looked back on moments from their individual tenures at the table as the show marked its 30th season.

That installment, also recorded at City Winery, had the panel trading behind-the-scenes stories and revisiting candid on-air conversations from across their runs on the show. More on that portion of the taping can be found in The View Co-hosts Look Back On Season 30 At City Winery.

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