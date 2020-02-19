The Search for the Next Superstar Continues on an All-New Episode of AMERICAN IDOL March 1

"American Idol" continues the search to find its next star in Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, on an all-new episode SUNDAY, MARCH 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This week's episode sees a determined hopeful defy the odds for a chance to audition in front of the judges, resulting in an "American Idol" first. Then, a fan favorite from season one returns for another chance to wow the judges, while another hopeful's great-grandmother fulfills her lifelong dream of meeting Lionel Richie.

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.

"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.





