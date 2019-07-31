The Paley Center Presents MAKING MAISEL MARVELOUS

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will take viewers on a journey through the world of the Amazon Original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when it opens the interactive exhibit Making Maisel Marvelous. This exclusive New York engagement is free and open to the public, and will run at the Paley Center August 10 through September 6.

"The world of Midge Maisel has captured the hearts of television viewers and we're thrilled to offer fans this fun and immersive trip through her marvelous world," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Each year the Paley Center dedicates itself to promoting quality programming and exhibits that capture the artistry behind television's favorite shows."

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is celebrated for the beautifully crafted costumes and sets, from Midge's iconic black cocktail dress and fabulous coats, to Rose's Parisian pied á terre," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, and their incredible teams are brilliant at creating a visual look and style that brings life into all aspects of the show. We're so happy to work with the Paley Center to give fans this special look inside what makes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel one of the most celebrated series on television."

In season two of the Emmy Award-winning comedy, after Midge's triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her - especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Making Maisel Marvelous will feature interactive sets including the hair salon from the Catskills; the booth from the Stage Deli; the B. Altman switchboard; Rose's Paris apartment; and the TV set from the Arthritis Telethon where visitors can perform their own version of stand-up comedy.

The exhibit will also feature various costumes, and throughout the month of August the Paley Center will screen episodes from season two on the big screen in the Bennack Theater.

To celebrate the August 10 opening day, the first 150 visitors to the exhibit will receive a special vintage-style poster, celebrating the New York locations featured in season two.

Every year the Paley Center presents exhibits that offer a unique combination of artistry and entertainment and give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process that brings their favorite television programs to life.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, and stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel recently received 20 Emmy Award nominations, more than any other comedy, including nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Rachel Brosnahan for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Marin Hinkle and Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, and two nominations for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy for Sherman-Palladino and Palladino.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of eight Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series-Comedy, five CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.

For more information including hours of operation, please visit paley.me/mrsmaisel





Related Articles View More TV Stories