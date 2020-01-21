The New Season of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL to Premiere on January 28

REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL, which will mark its 25th anniversary in April, returns for an all-new season of enterprise reporting when the program's 274th edition debuts TUESDAY, JAN. 28 at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT), exclusively on HBO.

Segments include:

*The Reconstruction Games. Nine years after tragedy struck Fukushima - when an earthquake and tsunami triggered a nuclear meltdown and explosion - Japan is gearing up to host the world at the 2020 Summer Games. REAL SPORTS' David Scott examines the nation's campaign to decontaminate and repopulate the area surrounding the devastating disaster in the lead up to the Olympics.

Producer: Jordan Kronick.

*Erin Andrews. Correspondent Soledad O'Brien goes one-on-one with FOX reporter Erin Andrews, who details some of the many challenges she's faced throughout her career. As she navigated those hurdles, Andrews says she found escape and solace in her job on the sidelines, which helped her get to where she is today: happily married and professionally driven as she gears up to help cover SUPER BOWL LIV in Miami.

Producer: Maggie Burbank.

*Patrick Day. Last October, 27-year-old boxer Patrick Day died due to a traumatic brain injury he sustained in the ring. Correspondent Jon Frankel sits down with his trainer Joe Higgins, as well as Day's three brothers, all of whom are grappling with Patrick's death and the sport of boxing itself.

Producer: Chapman Downes.

REAL SPORTS received last May its 19th Sports Emmy® Award for Outstanding Sports Journalism. In total, REAL SPORTS, the most honored sports journalism program on television, has been honored with the Sports Emmy® for Outstanding Sports News Anthology five times in the past seven years, capturing 34 Emmys® in 24 years overall.





