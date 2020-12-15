The History Channel Announces New Nonfiction Series THE PROOF IS OUT THERE

The HISTORY(R) Channel's new nonfiction series "The Proof Is Out There," hosted by veteran TV journalist Tony Harris and premiering Tuesday, January 5 at 10PM ET/PT, takes an in-depth look at some of the most incredible and thought provoking videos of unexplained phenomena and mysterious must-see moments of all time. Each half-hour episode explores and analyzes the full story of each irregularity in question from bizarre footage of people seemingly immune to lightning, to a fifty-foot snake, apocalyptic sounds in a man's backyard, enigmatic creatures, and UFOS that split and dive underwater. Through expert examination and the use of the latest technologies, "The Proof Is Out There" aims to get to the bottom of what's real? What's fake? And everything in between.

"Attempting to explain the unexplained? As a journalist, I say, yes, please! I couldn't be more pleased to join The History Channel for this journey into the unknown," said Harris. "These videos, photos and sounds are literally coming in from around the world. I love that in every episode, I get to be the viewer and ask: What the heck is that? And then I get to put our team to work to answer that question!"

Featuring clips of found footage, still images and audio recordings sourced from private citizens and government agencies, "The Proof Is Out There" uses the latest technology, rigorous authentication techniques, and cutting-edge analytic processes to separate the fantastic from the fraudulent. Harris, alongside a decorated team of experts and investigators, will examine each video in question in an attempt to make compelling revelations and conclusions surrounding a few of the most debated videos and public images ever shared.

"The Proof is Out There" is produced for The HISTORY(R) Channel by the Six West MediaTM group. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, Matt Pearl and Miguel Sancho are executive producers for the Six West MediaTM group. Amy Savitsky and Mike Stiller serve as executive producers for The HISTORY(R) Channel.