The Duplass Brothers Team Up with Disney Channel for New Hip-Hop Dance Series

Production has begun on "Shook," a modern hip-hop dance focused short-form series, starring popular actress, singer and dancer Sofia Wylie (Disney Channel's "Andi Mack," and the upcoming "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" for Disney+). "Shook" will be made available SATURDAY, SEPT. 28, on Disney Channel's YouTube.

Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass ("Paddleton," "Wild Wild Country," "Room 104") are the executive producers. The series was written by Jonathan Hurwitz ("Andi Mack"). Hannah Peterson ("East of the River") is the director, and Alexis Beauregard ("Love & Hip Hop Hollywood") is the choreographer. Filmed in and around Los Angeles, the series is a production of DBP Donut.

A scripted single-camera narrative, "Shook" centers around Mia, a 15-year-old who yearns to dance professionally but is hindered by daily obligations to her little sister, Skylar, and their single mom, a registered nurse. Although Mia struggles to convey how she feels, with the support of her extroverted best friend, Fredgy, and a new mentor, Ritz, who introduces her to the vibrant world of street dance, Mia begins to express her true and best self through dance.

"Disney Channel's Youtube channel already has 3 million subscribers and 1.4 billion views. Adding 'Shook' as our foray into original scripted content is a great step in continuing to connect with our viewers on a platform they already use," said Vincent Aricco, vice president, Multiplatform Content Development, Disney Channels Worldwide. "Sofia's extraordinary talents and already huge fan base enables us to reach and engage with our core kid and tween audience through visual storytelling for an increasingly digital audience."

"It's not every day that Disney asks you to partner on a diverse, fun, avant-garde dance series. Actually, this may never happen again, so we're enjoying it while it lasts," said Mark Duplass, co-founder, DBP Donut.

Wylie is currently starring in the upcoming "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," for Disney+. She's best known for her role in Disney Channel's critically acclaimed series "Andi Mack" and recently made her musical debut with "Side by Side," part of the "Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts" special. Wylie is also THE VOICE of Riri Williams in the "Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron" animation series and just made her big-screen debut in MarVista's "Back of the Net."

Joining Wylie, the "Shook" cast includes Somali Rose ("Raven's Home"), LeShay Tomlinson ("Insecure"), Sydney Sepulveda ("Hard Knocks"), Wayne Mackins ("The Prom"), Jenna Z. Alvarez ("Kidding") and Caroline Harris ("Megalodon").

Photo credit: Disney Channel





Related Articles View More TV Stories