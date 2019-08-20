The D'Ambrosio Twins Will Lead THE BAY Spinoff

Deadline reports that Bianca and Chiara D'Ambrosio will lead yA (working title), a spinoff of "The Bay," Amazon's Emmy-winning daytime drama.

The young adult series follows Frankie and Regan Sanders, played by twins Bianca D'Ambrosio and Chiara D'Ambrosio, who move from a rural area on the Central Coast into a multi-million dollar estate in the sunny, waterfront fictional town of Bay City California. Centering around the high school drama and a new social environment, Frankie and Regan are quickly swept into the cultural awakenings of a sometimes cruel new world.

The D'Ambrosio twins are child actors who got their start playing the same role on "The Young and the Restless." In 2018, they appeared on Nickelodeon's "Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn." The two are also musicians, having released their first studio album in 2014.

"The Bay" has won 15 Daytime Emmys for Amazon Prime. It just released its fourth season on the streamer.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories