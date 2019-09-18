The Collection of Legendary, Academy Award-Winning Actor Martin Landau Up for Auction

Profiles in History is proud to announce the collection of Academy Award-winning, widely acclaimed actor Martin Landau will be going under the hammer at their upcoming Icons and Legends of Hollywood sale. The two-day auction event will be held September 25th and 26th in Los Angeles.



Martin Landau's career is composed of great roles and indelible performances across seven decades in show business. He made his Hollywood debut in director Lewis Milestone's Gregory Peck-starring war picture, Pork Chop Hill. While starring on stage with Edward G. Robinson in Paddy Chayefsky's Middle of the Night, Landau caught the attention of Alfred Hitchcock, who cast him opposite Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint and James Mason in North by Northwest. On television, he played master of disguise Rollin Hand on the groundbreaking spy series Mission: Impossible, and starred as Commander Koenig in the lavish Sci-Fi epic Space: 1999. Landau's career reached new heights in the 1980s with Academy Award-nominated turns in Tucker: A Man and His Dream and Crimes and Misdemeanors. Later, Landau took home an Oscar for his masterful portrayal of actor Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton's Ed Wood. He passed away on July 15th, 2017.



Highlights of his collection include:



Martin Landau's 1967 "Most Popular TV Star" Golden Globe Award trophy for Mission: Impossible. It's pictured right and estimated to sell for $6,000 - $8,000.



A Martin Landau portrait photograph by James Dean, exhibited in Greenwich Village 1954-55. The piece is hand titled, "Close-up of Marty Landau by James Dean" and signed by Dean. Landau recorded that the photo was exhibited at Rienzi's Coffee House in Greenwich Village, N.Y.C., the year before Dean's tragic death. Landau and Dean met at the Actors Studio in New York and were close friends through Dean's rise to superstardom. It's pictured at top and estimated to sell for $2,000 - $3,000.



Martin Landau's "Leonard" personal shooting script and production ephemera from North by Northwest. The 179-page shooting script is hand annotated throughout. Landau's bold choice to portray "Leonard" as a gay character added an extra level of nuance to Alfred Hitchock's masterpiece and stands as a landmark for LGBTQIA representation on screen. Estimated to sell for $2,000 - $3,000.



Martin Landau's 1994 "Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role" Golden Globe Award trophy for his performance as "Bela Lugosi" in Ed Wood. After winning this award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Landau would go on to win the Academy Award for his incredible portrayal of the aging Dracula star. It's pictured at bottom and estimated to sell for $6,000 - $8,000.



Martin Landau's Hollywood Walk of Fame star plaque. Landau's name was added to the pantheon of entertainment legends on December 17, 2001. $1,000 - $1,500.



Martin Landau's "Commander Koenig" screen used "Comlock" prop device from Space: 1999. This is a vintage original "Comlock" door lock, communicator, and security device prop central to the classic Sci-Fi show. It's pictured left and estimated to sell for $2,000 - $3,000.



Martin Landau's "Judah Rosenthal" personal copiously hand-annotated shooting script and production ephemera for Crimes and Misdemeanors. The role of "Judah Rosenthal" is marked throughout, with significant hand-annotation regarding scene and character motivation. Landau earned a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination for his moving portrayal of the morally conflicted ophthalmologist who hires a hit man to murder his mistress. Estimated to sell for $1,000 - $1,500.



Martin Landau's handwritten Oscar acceptance speech for Ed Wood. Written long before the Academy Award ceremony, Landau thanks directors Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen, and Tim Burton for revitalizing his career. Estimated to sell for $300 - $500.



Martin Landau's "Abe" personal shooting script and production documents for the 1998, Francis Ford Coppola directed, Tucker: The Man and His Dream. Landau earned a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination for his performance of Abe, which is still today widely considered to be a career highlight. Estimated to sell for $400 - $600.





