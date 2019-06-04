The CW Announces New Anthology Series TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

The CW is adding to its summer lineup with a new anthology series, TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES, that will consist of eight singularly themed half-hours featuring Nicole Kang ("Batwoman"), Jim Parrack ("Suicide Squad") and Aleyse Shannon ("Charmed"), among others.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES will premiere with back-to-back episodes Thursday, August 8 (8:00-8:30PM ET/PT and 8:30-9:00PM ET/PT).



Executive produced by Vera Miao ("Best Friends Forever"), Emily Wiedemann ("Creative Control") and Chazz Carfora ("Stories From The Felt"), TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.



TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES follows contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, this anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress, and environmental degradation...the things that haunt us are still the same.







Related Articles View More TV Stories