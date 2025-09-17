The 38th Hispanic Heritage Awards Set PBS Air Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 38th Annual HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS (HHAs) will air nationwide on Friday, September 26, at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS. The awards, taped for broadcast on Thursday, September 4, at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., will also stream on PBS.org and the PBS app in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year’s honorees include: Puerto Rican superstar RAUW ALEJANDRO; trailblazing journalist and an international ambassador for Latin music and art FELIX CONTRERAS; legendary comedian, actor, and art collector CHEECH MARIN; Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-nominated actress ROSIE PEREZ; passionate advocate for natural beauty, Latina empowerment, and sustainability, and founder and CEO of Rizos Curls JULISSA PRADO; and Latin Music superstar, hailed by Rolling Stone as “The Queen of Mexican Pop,” GLORIA TREVI.

The awards ceremony, hosted by actress and producer Mayan Lopez, featured musical performances by honoree Gloria Trevi and a lineup of chart-topping, award-winning artists including Daymé Arocena, DannyLux, Lisa Lisa, and RaiNao. The evening also included special appearances by iconic artists and trailblazers such as Ivy Queen, Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Paulina Chavez, Julian Works, Gina Torres, MJ Acosta Ruiz, Ivette Rodriguez, Crazy Legs, members of Menudo, and many more.

“We are privileged and grateful to once again partner with PBS and all of our sponsors to celebrate and share our community’s accomplishments, cultural pride, and great promise to America and the world,” said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. “The PBS broadcast and streaming will ensure our inspiring stories will be seen broadly to foment a greater understanding and appreciation of the Latino community."

“The HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS captivates our audience every year and PBS is proud to be a part of this important celebration with The Hispanic Heritage Foundation to showcase these amazing honorees that contribute so much to the communities we serve,” said Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming at PBS.

The HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS (HHAs) were established by The White House in 1988 to commemorate the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month in America and are often recognized as “America’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration” and supported by 40 national, Latino-serving institutions. The HHAs recognize Latino accomplishment, vision, and cultural pride. Watch highlights from last year’s awards HERE & find all past HHA Honorees HERE.