The 13th Annual Bushwick Film Festival Reveals Details for Virtual Movie Industry Conference

The Bushwick Film Festival (BFF) has revealed details for their Virtual Movie Industry Conference, taking place on October 24 & 25 from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference will include relevant media conversations and masterclasses with talented filmmakers and leading film industry professionals such as Katori Hall (Starz's P-Valley), Reinaldo Marcus (Warner Bros. King Richard), Kitty Green (Hulu's The Assistant), Deniese Davis (HBO's Insecure & A Black Lady Sketch Show) and others. Their live curated panels will address important topics and answer questions in areas such as 'The Streaming Revolution,' 'How to Get An Agent,' 'From Book to Screen' and more. See below for a full program breakdown. Passes can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/2GQelhq. For more information, please visit watch.bushwickfilmfestival.com.

Due to Covid-19 event restrictions, the Bushwick Film Festival is going virtual this year from October 21-25 and will include over 100 independent films from 30 different countries. Movies can be viewed at watch.bushwickfilmfestival.com, a secure streaming platform sponsored by Spectrum.

In addition to films and the weekend movie industry conference, the festival features screenplay readings, industry mixers, movie trivia nights and a series of filmmaker Q&As. The most anticipated events, opening night and awards ceremony, will be presented in partnership with Chemistry Creative, Liman Video Rental and BRIC. The show will feature special messages from local celebrities and elected officials including Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Assemblywoman Maritza Davila, Council Member Antonio Reynoso, MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo, and President and CEO Designate of Empire State Development Eric Gertler. The opening night show and the awards ceremony will be free to watch and broadcasted on Facebook Live and other streaming platforms.

This year with a theme of transformation and a glowing butterfly used as a visual representation, the festival celebrates not only filmmakers for always reminding us of our inherent courage and perseverance through their characters, but also how much we continue to transform as a better global community.

Bushwick Film Festival prides itself on being a home for film lovers. Over the last decade, BFF has screened the works of nearly 1500 independent filmmakers from Brooklyn and over 50 different countries, proudly shining a spotlight on womxn and diverse filmmakers. The BFF has grown into one of the most anticipated events in Brooklyn and is recognized for its contribution to the borough's artistic, cultural, and economic growth.

"After 13 years, I still get so excited when the festival arrives. Working with my team to present the festival this year despite all the challenges, is a testament to our collective love and commitment to storytelling." says Festival director Kweighbaye Kotee. We have an incredible lineup of films and great conversations in store!"

13th Annual Bushwick Film Festival Movie Industry Conference

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24: 11 AM to 3 PM EST

Workshop

Social Media for Storytellers

Speaker:

Dana Lerner (Social Media Consultant/ Red Pelican Creative)

Panel

Blaxploitation: Conversation with Founders of Museum of Uncut Funk

Moderator: coming soon

Speakers:

Loreen Williamson (Co-Founder, Museum of Uncut Funk)

Pamela Thomas (Co-Founder, Museum of Uncut Funk)

Panel

A Deep Dive into the Process of Book to Screen

Moderator: coming soon

Speakers:

Elissa Dauria Smith (Manager of Literary Affairs, Lionsgate/Starz)

Hardy Justice (EVP, Illuminated Content)

Panel

How to get an Agent?

Moderator: Kevyn Fairchild

Speakers:

ChiChi Anyanwu (Founder, CHI Talent Management)

Tiauna Jackson (Founder, Jackson Agency)

Panel

The Streaming Revolution Continues

Moderator: David Bloom

Speakers:

Bhavna Tripuraneni (Content Acquisition Manager, Hulu)

Stacy Chavis (Prime Video U.S.)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25: 11 AM to 3:30 PM EST

Panel

Meet The Producers

Moderator: coming soon

Speakers:

Deniese Davis (COO of ColorCreative/Producer, Insecure)

Kay Rothman (PGA Chair Emeriti/Producer)

Panel

A Fireside Chat with Illustrative Storytellers

Speakers:

Rah Crawford

R. Xavier Smith

Workshop

Masterclass on Foley: Sound from Scratch

Speaker:

Matt Davies (Sound Designer/Foley Artist, Rat Film, Paddleton, The Wind)

Panel

Conversation with the Creators on HBO

Moderator: Elaine del Valle

Speakers:

Alberto Ferreras (Creator, HBO Latino's Habla Now)

Andrij Parekh (Emmy Winning Director, Succession)

Panel

Conversation with BFF Alumni

Moderator: Kweighbaye Kotee

Speakers:

Katori Hall (Creator, Starz P-VALLEY)

Reinaldo Marcus Green (Director, Warner Bros. King Richard)

Kitty Green (Director, Hulu's The Assistant)

Panel

Conversation with the Creators of HBO's Bad Education

Moderator: Donaldo Prescod

Cory Finley (Director, HBO's Bad Education)

Mike Makowsky (Writer, HBO's Bad Education)

