Terry Bradshaw Opens Up About New Memoir Looking For Terry
The former NFL quarterback sat down with Michael Strahan to discuss the personal story behind his book.
Terry Bradshaw spoke about his new memoir, "Looking for Terry," during an appearance on Good Morning America, sitting down with ABC News correspondent Michael Strahan to discuss the book.
Bradshaw used the conversation to open up about the contents of the memoir, giving viewers his own account of what prompted him to put his story into print. The appearance centered on the book itself rather than other projects, with Strahan guiding the discussion through Bradshaw's reflections.
The interview gave Bradshaw a platform to speak directly about "Looking for Terry" in his own words, outside the football commentary and broadcasting work for which he has long been known to television audiences.
Strahan, himself a former NFL player turned broadcaster, conducted the sit-down for Good Morning America, with the exchange focused squarely on the memoir and the personal narrative Bradshaw lays out in its pages.
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