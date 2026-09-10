REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Features Terry Bradshaw

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REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher continues Friday, September 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature 'New Rules.'

This week features a one-on-one interview with Terry Bradshaw, four-time Super Bowl champion, NFL Hall of Famer, and author of 'Looking for Terry: A Memoir.' This week's panel discussion includes Max Brooks, bestselling author of 'World War Z' and 'Devolution,' and author of the forthcoming novel 'The First Hundred Hours'; and Sarah Longwell, founder and publisher of The Bulwark Substack and author of 'How to Eat an Elephant: One Voter at a Time.'

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, 'Bill Maher: Be More Cynical' (2000), 'I'm Swiss' (2005), 'Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong' (2010), 'Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma' (2018), and '#Adulting' (2022). First on 'Politically Incorrect' and for more than 20 years on 'Real Time,' Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher's 13th comedy special for the network 'Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?' debuted January 10, 2025 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

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