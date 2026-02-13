Television Academy Foundation to Host Virtual Event Spotlighting 70 Years of Black Animation History

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Television Academy Foundation will present the free, virtual event for media-arts students and early career professionals, “Access: Behind the Screens - Margin to Mainstream” on Wednesday, Feb. 25 from 1 - 2 p.m. PST / 4 - 5 p.m. EST. Students can register for the online discussion here.

﻿In celebration of Black History Month, the event, available to students nationwide, will explore 70 years of Black animators’ contributions, from the trailblazers of the 1960s to today’s global innovators. It will spotlight the cultural, artistic and technological milestones that have shaped animation history. Black animators have played a vital role in the industry, pushing creative boundaries while challenging stereotypes and opening doors for more authentic and inclusive storytelling.

The online forum will encompass a blend of storytelling, archival imagery, video and curated case studies, and will serve as both a historical guide and forward-thinking conversation on representation, access and opportunity in animation.

The featured speaker for this live event is Keith White, co-founder of AfroAnimation, the largest summit in the U.S. celebrating diverse talent in animation, gaming, and creative technology, and founder of the Creative Job Fair SoCal, which connects emerging creators with top studios and employers.

“Black animators have shaped the imagination of generations, breaking barriers while expanding what’s possible in storytelling and art,” said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “This virtual event is an opportunity to honor those pioneering voices and to inspire college students across the country to see themselves as the next innovators and leaders of the animation industry.”

Access: Behind the Screens is the Foundation's education program that offers behind-the-scenes access to the television industry for students and early career professionals nationwide through masterclass workshops and panel discussions with top industry professionals.