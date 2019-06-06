Television Academy Foundation Launches Summer Auction
The Television Academy Foundation launched its 2019 Summer Auction on Charitybuzz offering fans VIP experiences on their favorite TV shows.
The auction, which runs from June 4 through June 19, 2019, benefits the nonprofit Foundation's renowned educational programs.
Among the once-in-a-lifetime experiences up for bid are VIP tickets to a taping of THE VOICE and a guitar autographed by Blake Shelton, orchestra seats at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles and VIP tickets to the premiere and after-party for the highly-anticipated Starz Original Series Power in New York.
Additional VIP experiences up for bid include:
Meet LL Cool J & Chrissy Teigen with 2 VIP tickets to a live taping of Lip Sync Battle
Meet available cast members with 2 VIP tickets to Dancing with the Stars
Attend the exclusive Entertainment Weekly Emmys Pre-Party in Los Angeles
4 VIP tickets with greenroom passes to a taping of Real Time with Bill Maher
Meet Brad Paisley with 2 VIP tickets to a 2019 show and receive an autographed guitar
Meet the creative minds behind History Channel's PROJECT BLUE BOOK with 2 VIP tickets to AlienCon in Los Angeles
Snap a selfie behind Stephen Colbert's famous interview desk with 4 VIP tickets to a taping of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT in New York
Meet Hasan Minhaj at a taping of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Bid for the stars June 4 through June 19, 2019, at Charitybuzz.com.