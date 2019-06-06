Television Academy Foundation Launches Summer Auction

Jun. 6, 2019  
The Television Academy Foundation launched its 2019 Summer Auction on Charitybuzz offering fans VIP experiences on their favorite TV shows.

The auction, which runs from June 4 through June 19, 2019, benefits the nonprofit Foundation's renowned educational programs.

Among the once-in-a-lifetime experiences up for bid are VIP tickets to a taping of THE VOICE and a guitar autographed by Blake Shelton, orchestra seats at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles and VIP tickets to the premiere and after-party for the highly-anticipated Starz Original Series Power in New York.

Additional VIP experiences up for bid include:

Meet LL Cool J & Chrissy Teigen with 2 VIP tickets to a live taping of Lip Sync Battle

Meet available cast members with 2 VIP tickets to Dancing with the Stars

Attend the exclusive Entertainment Weekly Emmys Pre-Party in Los Angeles

4 VIP tickets with greenroom passes to a taping of Real Time with Bill Maher

Meet Brad Paisley with 2 VIP tickets to a 2019 show and receive an autographed guitar

Meet the creative minds behind History Channel's PROJECT BLUE BOOK with 2 VIP tickets to AlienCon in Los Angeles

Snap a selfie behind Stephen Colbert's famous interview desk with 4 VIP tickets to a taping of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT in New York

Meet Hasan Minhaj at a taping of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Bid for the stars June 4 through June 19, 2019, at Charitybuzz.com.



